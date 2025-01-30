Chat faster with AI Chatbots from Chrome's Address Bar

Instantly query any AI chatbot directly from Chrome's address bar and save precious time. Type @plex to chat with Perplexity AI or @claude to talk to Claude AI.

#ai #google chrome

Google Chrome support shortcuts to help you quickly search the web. You can go to the address bar, type in a custom shortcut (say @yt for YouTube) followed by your search term and it will instantly search the specific website for your query.

Chat with AI from Address Bar

Chat with AI from Address Bar

You can use the same technique to quickly send prompts to favorite AI chatbots. For instance, typing @plex How do I make pasta? in the URL bar will instantly open the Perplexity website with your prompt pre-filled, saving you the steps of:

  1. Opening a new tab
  2. Navigating to the Perplexity AI website
  3. Waiting for it to load
  4. Typing your question

A few minutes of setup can save hours in the long run and make your browsing experience more efficient.

Create AI Shortcuts in Google Chrome

Navigate to chrome://settings/searchEngines in the address bar and hit Enter. Click on the Add button and enter the name of the shortcut (e.g. @claude) followed by the URL of the AI chatbot. Click on the Add button and you’re done.

Create AI Shortcuts in Google Chrome

Ready-to-use AI Shortcuts

Here are some of the most popular AI chatbots and their site search URLs that you can use to create shortcuts inside Google Chrome:

AI ChatbotURL
Perplexity AIhttps://www.perplexity.ai/search/new?q=%s
Claude AIhttps://claude.ai/new?q=%s
ChatGPThttps://chatgpt.com/?model=auto&q=%s
Hugging Facehttps://huggingface.co/chat/?q=%s
You.comhttps://you.com/search?fromSearchBar=true&tbm=youchat&q=%s
Microsoft Copilothttps://copilot.microsoft.com/?q=%s
Mistral AIhttps://chat.mistral.ai/chat?q=%s

If you prefer Google Gemini, you are in luck because Google Chrome supports it out of the box. Simply type @gemini to chat with Google Gemini from the address bar.

Note: Some AI chatbots, DeepSeek and Meta AI for example, don’t currently support URL-based searching, so shortcuts won’t work with them.

Search shortcuts work with any website that supports site search. Consider creating shortcuts for your favorite search engines, Wikipedia, Google Maps, Amazon, Google Translate, or even Gmail to quickly search your emails.

Raycast AI Shortcuts

Some Mac users prefer using Raycast as their default launcher. The good news is that these AI shortcuts also work with Raycast, only the process is a bit different.

Open Raycast, and launch the Create Quicklink command. Enter the name of the shortcut (e.g. @claude) followed by the URL of the AI chatbot. Remember to replace %s at the end of the URL with dynamic placeholder as shown in the screenshot below. Click on the Add button and you’re done.

Add AI Shortcut in Raycast

Up Next →

Chat faster with AI Chatbots from Chrome's Address Bar

Instantly query any AI chatbot directly from Chrome's address bar and save precious time. Type @plex to chat with Perplexity AI or @claude to talk to Claude AI.

→  How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻