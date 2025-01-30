Chat faster with AI Chatbots from Chrome's Address Bar

Google Chrome support shortcuts to help you quickly search the web. You can go to the address bar, type in a custom shortcut (say
@yt for YouTube) followed by your search term and it will instantly search the specific website for your query.
Chat with AI from Address Bar
You can use the same technique to quickly send prompts to favorite AI chatbots. For instance, typing
@plex How do I make pasta? in the URL bar will instantly open the Perplexity website with your prompt pre-filled, saving you the steps of:
- Opening a new tab
- Navigating to the Perplexity AI website
- Waiting for it to load
- Typing your question
A few minutes of setup can save hours in the long run and make your browsing experience more efficient.
Create AI Shortcuts in Google Chrome
Navigate to
chrome://settings/searchEngines in the address bar and hit Enter. Click on the
Add button and enter the name of the shortcut (e.g.
@claude) followed by the URL of the AI chatbot. Click on the
Add button and you’re done.
Ready-to-use AI Shortcuts
Here are some of the most popular AI chatbots and their site search URLs that you can use to create shortcuts inside Google Chrome:
|AI Chatbot
|URL
|Perplexity AI
https://www.perplexity.ai/search/new?q=%s
|Claude AI
https://claude.ai/new?q=%s
|ChatGPT
https://chatgpt.com/?model=auto&q=%s
|Hugging Face
https://huggingface.co/chat/?q=%s
|You.com
https://you.com/search?fromSearchBar=true&tbm=youchat&q=%s
|Microsoft Copilot
https://copilot.microsoft.com/?q=%s
|Mistral AI
https://chat.mistral.ai/chat?q=%s
If you prefer Google Gemini, you are in luck because Google Chrome supports it out of the box. Simply type
@gemini to chat with Google Gemini from the address bar.
Note: Some AI chatbots, DeepSeek and Meta AI for example, don’t currently support URL-based searching, so shortcuts won’t work with them.
Search shortcuts work with any website that supports site search. Consider creating shortcuts for your favorite search engines, Wikipedia, Google Maps, Amazon, Google Translate, or even Gmail to quickly search your emails.
Raycast AI Shortcuts
Some Mac users prefer using Raycast as their default launcher. The good news is that these AI shortcuts also work with Raycast, only the process is a bit different.
Open Raycast, and launch the
Create Quicklink command. Enter the name of the shortcut (e.g.
@claude) followed by the URL of the AI chatbot. Remember to replace
%s at the end of the URL with dynamic placeholder as shown in the screenshot below. Click on the
Add button and you’re done.