Save Web Pages As An Image with Screenshot Guru

Learn how to convert HTML web pages into a high-resolution image without using any apps

Screenshot Guru is like a Print Screen key for your web browser. This useful service lets you capture screenshots of web pages without having to install any software apps or Chrome extensions.

Here’s how you can capture screenshots of web pages with Screenshot Guru and save them as high-resolution images on your desktop.

Open screenshot.guru in your browser, type the address of the web page in the input box and click the Screen Capture button. Screenshot Guru will convert the entire web page as a a high-resolution image that you can download to your computer.

In addition to web pages, you can also capture high-res screenshots of tweets with screenshot.guru.

