Add More Information to Whois Records of your Website

#web domains #whois

whois A standard whois listing of any website (example) contains contact information of the website owner, domain expiration date, name of the domain’s registrar and few other technical details.

This information is public and can be accessed via any of the available whois lookup services.

Now domain registrar Network Solutions has come with a new service that allows domain owners to add some more details to their WHOIS listing.

For instance, you can add contact information that is different from the technical contact already mentioned in the whois record and also write a more detailed description of your website and products or services.

And if your website domain is for sale, this information can be added to the WHOIS search results.

This service, called Enhanced Business Listings costs $12 per year per domain but it is only for domains registered through Network Solutions. Another good alternate is the AboutUs Wiki that allows anyone (not just website owners) to add or edit information about websites.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet.

