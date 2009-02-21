The Mystery of the most (In)famous Girl on the Internet

Does the girl on the right look familiar ? You’ve probably seen her on one of those ad-filled parked domain when you happen to mistype a URL.
So who is this girl ? Is/was she a real student or a stock model ? And does she financially benefit from the use of her image ?
When this question was posed here, the photographer who took the photo responded with a comment, effectively ending all speculation.
I am the photographer who took the photo you all are talking about. I shot the series in the Kansas City area, so it is definitely not a real college campus. Here is the link to see some more from the series.
As a side note, yes, it is my little sister. I would like to add that she is very happily married.