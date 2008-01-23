Prevent Boss From Snooping On Your Google Search Queries

There are chances that someone is secretly spying on your Google search tracks for various reasons. For example, the employer may monitor your Google search habits to know if you are looking for jobs elsewhere while the local ISP may be collecting your Google queries with the purpose of selling that data to large analytics companies.

You cannot prevent these people from watching you because Google appends the search queries to the URL without encryption. So when you type “Jobs New York” in the Google search box, it returns a search page with the URL google.com/search?q=jobs+new+york and that makes data collection fairly simple.

There’s however a workaround - just use Google with a mask that comes indirectly from Google itself.

The following 10 websites are all hosted on the same server as Google.com and they are exact replicas of the main Google website - you cannot find a single difference unless you look at your browser address bar.

And the URL names of these websites (“ABN Amro Bank Group”, “I Love Your Robin”, “United American Fund”, etc) sound fairly ambiguous so your boss (or local ISP) will never feel that they you are doing a search on Google.com.

1. www.americanlandmarkfence.com 2. www.unitedamericanfund.com 3. www.earningspace.com 4. www.jeanoffer.com 5. www.factualearn.com 6. www.abnamrobankgroup.net 7. www.glisteningwhitesmile.com 8. www.iloveyourobin.com 9. www.nuzrinmira.com 10. msm.byu.edu

They also let you search all Google sites like Google Images, Finances, News, Google Groups, etc.

Make any one of these sites as the default search provider in your web browser and toolbars and your Google searches will be secure again from voyeurs.

