Google Privacy - What Data Do They Keep, How Long They Keep It

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-09-06
G

As our lives move increasingly online, we all tend to take for granted the convenience of having websites know our shipping address, our preferred email format, the movies or music we’re likely to enjoy, and of course our credit card or bank account numbers.

Study the privacy policies of every company you do business with online. Look for clearly-written explanations and reasonable terms.

Many news stories about what’s called “online privacy” have delved into the implications of businesses (like ours) holding all of this personal information for you and every consumer.

Stop Google from Track your Search Activity

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch