Search by Location in Google News

Google News supports the location: search operator that lets you find news articles from a particular country or a US state.

For instance, you could say “earthquake location

Joan Rataic-Lang has a related question – “How do you specify multiple locations in the Google News search query? Ideally I would like to be able to search for news in both US and Canada but don’t know if it can be done.”

To search for multiple locations in Google News, you can use the Boolean OR operator but with a little variation. The syntax is something like “location

So to answer Joan’s question, you can say “cell phone ban location

