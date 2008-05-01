Learning to Use Boolean Search Operators in Google

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-05-01
L

google boolean search

Web search engines like Google support boolean search commands (AND, NOT, OR) to help you narrow down or widen results.

For instance, mp3 player -iPod will search for mp3 players other than iPod while a query like grand auto theft +review on Google News will show news stories that contain reviews of this popular video game.

Using boolean operators may be second nature to most web veterans but if you ever need to explain the same concept to a newbie or your kids, Boolify can be a big help.

Boolify is visual query builder that works with Google web search, Images and News search. You begin by dragging blocks on the canvas - these blocks, that resemble jigsaw puzzle pieces, actually represent the boolean operators.

The search results from Google will appear and change instantly as you add (or remove) boolean operators from the search query. Give it a shot.

Boolify Project [Click the green piece to begin] Thanks Paul Pival.

Published in: Google

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch