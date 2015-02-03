Save your YouTube Videos to Google Drive

#google drive #youtube

You have been uploading videos to the YouTube website all this time but you are now looking to explore additional channels. Maybe you can put them on other video hosting websites like Vimeo or your Facebook page to reach an even wider audience. You can bundle the YouTube video files as an iTunes podcast that people can download and watch offline.

The important point is how do you get your original video files from YouTube for uploading to other websites? If you have been diligently storing a backup of every single video file that you have ever uploaded to YouTube, please skip reading this, else there are two “official” options.

If you head over to the creator dashboard on the YouTube website, you can download any of your website with a simple click (read how-to). The only downside with the option is that YouTube downsizes your HD videos to 480p.

Also see: Save Web Files to Google Drive

There’s another option available inside Google Takeout that will not only let you download your YouTube videos in their original high-resolution but also saves the files directly to your Google Drive. Thus, you can start the download process and it will save all your files, big and small, to Google Drive in the background. Once the files are in Drive, they’ll automatically sync to your desktop that you can later upload to other video websites. To get started, go to this custom link, click the Next button and choose Add to Drive as your delivery method. That’s it. All you YouTube videos will be zipped and added to the Takeout folder in Drive in few hours. If the total size of your videos exceeds 2GB, it will create multiple files of 2 GB each.

An in addition to original videos, the zipped files from take will also include the video descriptions as well as all your playlists in JSON format.

Download YouTube Videos to Google Drive

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻