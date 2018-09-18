Convert Web Pages Into a Printer Friendly Format with Print What You Like

Print What You Like is an online web page editor that enables you to modify websites inside the browser without requiring any software or add-ons.

Printer friendly version of Digital Inspiration

For instance, it will take less than five clicks to create a print version of this site to make sure that no images, advertising banners and sidebars show up on paper. See demo:

Printwhatyoulike.com works like a shooting gun for web pages – you select an element with your mouse, press the del key and that disappears forever.

The tools also lets you change the size and type of fonts used in web pages. You may expand the width of sections so that they occupy the full page and you therefore save some paper.

Now if you publish a website, it is highly recommend that you create a separate print.css for your visitors but in case you come across sites that aren’t printer friendly, Print What You Like will definitely prove useful. More resources: