Online Podcast Directory Integrated with Dropbox and Google Drive

Podcast Gallery

My latest project, Podcast Gallery is now live. It is an online directory of audio and video podcasts that you can watch /listen in the browser without requiring any software or apps.

Please watch this YouTube video for a quick introduction.

The show pages are integrated with Dropbox and Google Drive and thus you can send your favorite podcast episodes to your online drive directly via the cloud. For instance, if you are on a desktop, you can start a download request and the podcast will instantly become available on your mobile phone (or vice-versa).

The other feature of Podcast Gallery is Collections. You can sign-in with your Facebook or Twitter accounts and add your favorite podcast shows to a collection. These collections have a unique web URL that you can share with friends (see my favorite podcasts) or you can download the list as an OPML file. This will help you importing your favorite podcasts into any RSS Reader or another podcasting app.

Podcast Gallery uses the HTML5 media player and hence the audio /video files would play inline without requiring Flash or other plugins.

You can follow the gallery on Twitter, Facebook or through RSS Feeds.

Internally, the site is built on top of WordPress and the podcast data is sourced from iTunes API and the Google Feeds API. The integration with Dropbox and Google Drive is done with the help of filepicker.io while the media players are powered by the MediaElement.js library. The icon fonts are courtesy the Entypo and Font Awesome libraries.

