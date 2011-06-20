How Internet Addresses Could Look Like in 2012?

#infographics #web domains

The current web address for Google Maps is maps.google.com which is a sub-domain of google.com. Similarly, Apple’s support website is located at www.apple.com/support which is sub-directory of the apple.com domain. Going forward, the new URLs for these domains could simply become http://maps.google and http://support.apple respectively.

The New Internet Addresses – 2012 Edition

ICANN, the organization that oversees Internet domain names, has approved new top-level domain names that could end with .anything. For instance, The New York Times may opt for the .nyt suffix while Google could acquire an address that ends with .google.

This is how some popular Internet addresses may look like in the very-near future:

web domain names

While both individuals and organizations can apply for these custom top level domains, this is quite an expensive affair. The application fee itself for these new domains is $185k while you’ll have to pay another $25k to ICANN annually for maintaining the registry.

Applications for the new domain names will start early next year while the domains are expected to live at the end of 2012.

The BBC, Reuters and Washington Post have more details on this important development which could completely change the way we access our favorite websites.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

