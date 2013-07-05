How to Hide Photos on your iPhone without using any Apps

#guides #iphone #screencast

Do you have any photographs on your iPhone (or iPad) that you wish to hide from family members while they are casually flipping through the photo albums on your iOS device?

hide photos Hide the iPhone photos in the photo library itself

How to Hide Photos on your iPhone /iPad

The Apps Store is flooded with apps that can password protect your iOS photos or your even use Dropbox. First transfer the sensitive pictures from the camera roll to your Dropbox folder and then add a 4-digit Passcode to the Dropbox app. Thus, your photos stay on the device but completely hidden.

Here’s another trick (see video demo) that will let you hide photos inside your photo albums but without requiring any apps or passwords.

  1. Open the photo library on your iPhone (or iPad) and tap the photo that you wish to keep a secret.
  2. Tap “Edit” and then tap the “Crop” tool at the bottom.
  3. Drag the corners of the cropping box inside such that a very small portion of the image is visible inside that box.
  4. Save the cropped version and it will replace the original image in your camera roll.

When you edit a photo inside iOS, the original copy gets saved along with the edited version and hence we can easily get back to the original unedited version. [via]

Also see: How to Hide Files on your Computer

Video Demo - Hiding Photos in Plain Sight

Play ;

To see the original image, just open the edited image inside the photo album, choose “Edit” and then tap “Revert to Original.” In the case of iPhone, the “Revert to Original” option is missing but you can manually drag the cropping handles outside to see the original version.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻