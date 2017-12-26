How to Covert your Google Slides Presentation into an Animated GIF

#gif #google slides #screencast #twitter

TallTweets was created in 2010 to get around the 140-character limit of Twitter. You could write a note of any length and TallTweets would squeeze it into a single tweet by posting your text as an image. Now that Twitter offers a native solution in the form of threaded tweets, it is time to pivot.

Introducing the all-new Tall Tweets app for Google Slides. It will help you convert your presentations into high-quality animated GIFs that you attach in an email, embed on a web page or share on Twitter right within the Tall Tweets app.

Watch the video tutorial to get started.

Play ;

Tweet Google Slides with TallTweets

To get started, open talltweets.com, sign-in with your Google account and select any existing deck from Google Drive. The TallTweets app can convert an entire deck into an infinitely looped GIF or you can choose to convert individual slides of the presentation into PNG images.

gif-google-slides.png

You have several options to customize the generated GIF images. You can specify the width of GIF images (the height will be calculated automatically to preserve the original aspect ratio) and you can also speed up or slow down the GIF slideshow by changing the time interval between slides.

Skip or Re-order Slides in GIF

One unique feature of the GIF maker is that it gives you an option to change the sequence of slides in the generated GIF.

google-slides-twitter.jpg

Let’s assume your presentation has 6 slides. If you leave the sequence input box blank, it would render all slides in the GIF in the order in which they appear. However, you can skip slides, re-order them or even change the length of time of individual slides.

  • 1,2,3,6 - Will skip slide #4 and #5
  • 6,5,4,3 - Will reverse the order of slides
  • 1,2,2,2,3,4 - Will extend the duration of slide #2

When you launch Tall Tweets for the first time, it will require you to authorize access to your Google Drive so that it can pick your Google Presentation for generating the slides. It generates the GIF locally in your browser and no byte of data every leaves your Google Account.

The app uses Google Apps Script to convert your presentation slides into images, the GIFs are generated on the client side using Yahoo’s Gifshot library while the front-end UI is written in React.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻