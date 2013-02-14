SEO Tips from Google

The webmaster team at Google has published a one page SEO guide that covers three basic but key factors that will help improve the SEO score of your website. These include:
- Write unique meta descriptions for each page and these should be 160 characters or less.
- Your images should have an ALT tag describing the image and always include captions below each image (SEO for images).
- Update often and keep your content up to date (hint: revisit and improve the older content of your website).
Also see: Google Experts discuss SEO