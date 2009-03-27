Google AdSense Video Units Are Being Discontinued

#google adsense #youtube

AdSense video units, a program that allowed AdSense publishers to embed YouTube videos along with Google Text ads, will be discontinued from April 2009.

google-video-ads

Unlike referrals, the video units weren’t really popular among website owners so in case you haven’t seen an AdSense video unit before, here’s a screenshot for you.

retiring-ads

AdSense video units were first introduced in October 2007 for English websites but according to a notification displayed inside the AdSense dashboard, the program will be retiring next month. Don’t think this would affect anyone. Hat tip Sampad.

