How to Get on the First Page of Google

Steve from The Strauss Groups shares how you can put your product on the first page of Google search results:

The answer is video. It has to be search engine optimized video. Properly post that, and according to a recent study by Forrester Research, you stand a 53 times better chance of getting a Page 1 Google ranking.

First, search engines like Google are increasingly using “blended” search results – articles, video, pictures, and other forms of content. So video inherently gets more play because there is less competition for video results. And that is the second, and more important, reason. Because there is so much less of it, and because only very little of all online video is properly submitted with SEO, there is a disproportionate bias towards properly submitted SEO video.

If you embed a video in one of your web pages, that page itself may start appearing in the Google Universal search results. Just make sure your video has a proper title, tags, descriptions and annotations if possible.

