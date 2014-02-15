An Easy Way to Deal with Friend Requests on Foursquare

#screencast

What do you do when total strangers send you friend requests on Foursquare? You probably have been ignoring such requests and they keep accumulating over time.

There were more than 1000 friend requests in my Foursquare account and it was time to clean up the list. Foursquare doesn’t offer a “Select All” option so you cannot accept, or reject, the pending friend requests in bulk. And it would take just too much effort to click that Accept or Ignore button manually as you’ll have to do that for each pending request.

Play ;

Accept or Ignore Foursquare Friend Requests in Bulk

Fortunately, there is an easy workaround. You can run a simple command in the JavaScript console of your Chrome Developer Tools console and it will accept or cancel all the requests (video).

  1. Go to the Foursquare.com website and choose Friends -> See All Friend Requests
  2. Open the JavaScript console using the shortcut key Cmd+Alt+J (on Mac) or Ctrl+Shift+J (on Windows). Alternatively, you can go to Chrome menu and choose Tools -> JavaScript console.
  3. While inside the console, type $(‘.orangeButton’).click() to accept all requests or $(‘.greyButtton’).click() to ignore all the requests.

Foursquare Friend Requests

I am @labnol on Foursquare.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

