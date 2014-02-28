How to Find Twitter Users Near You

If you enable location sharing your Twitter setting, your current geographic coordinates (latitude and longitude) are added to your tweets.

You may not want to share the exact location of your house in a public tweet for obvious reasons but if you are visiting a new place or attending a local event, these “geo-tagged” tweets can help you quickly find other Twitter users who may be located in that area.

Find Twitter Users Nearby

Here’s a very easy way that will help you find local Twitter users around a location.

Go to the Twitter website and click the search box in the upper right corner. Here put the query near:{location name} and Twitter will show you a list of tweets that have been sent from that area. Yes, people can fake location on Twitter but that’s a different issue.

For location, you can enter the city name, the street name or even the zip code if you are in the United States. You can further increase the accuracy by adding the “within” parameter to the near search operator. For instance, you can says near

Now here’s the interesting part. What we have done so far is searched for geo-tagged tweets. While you are on the search results page, switch to the People tab in the left sidebar and it will show you Twitter users from that area.

