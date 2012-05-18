Find the Address of a Place through Google Maps

What’s the address? is a simple tool that can help you find the approximate address of any point on Google Maps.

All you have to do is drag the red marker pin to another location and the approximate snail address of that place should pop-up in a marker window.

You can also search for the street name, city or zip code to quickly jump to any particular location on the map.

The tool internally uses the reverse geocoding feature of the Google Maps API. When you click a point on the map, the latitude and longitude co-ordinates of that place are translated into a human-readable address which is what you see on the map. The UI was written using the Twitter’s Bootstrap framework.

Address Lookup - Demo

Here’s a quick video demo of the tool in action: