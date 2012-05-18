Find the Address of a Place through Google Maps

#google maps #location

Find Address

What’s the address? is a simple tool that can help you find the approximate address of any point on Google Maps.

All you have to do is drag the red marker pin to another location and the approximate snail address of that place should pop-up in a marker window.

You can also search for the street name, city or zip code to quickly jump to any particular location on the map.

The tool internally uses the reverse geocoding feature of the Google Maps API. When you click a point on the map, the latitude and longitude co-ordinates of that place are translated into a human-readable address which is what you see on the map. The UI was written using the Twitter’s Bootstrap framework.

Address Lookup - Demo

Here’s a quick video demo of the tool in action:

Play ;

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

