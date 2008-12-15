Enable Google Analytics for your AdSense Account

Google is slowly rolling out Analytics reports for AdSense that help you track click performance and ad revenue both page by page and day by day.

The free version of Google Analytics is limited to 5 million pageviews a month so that should fit most small websites and independent blogs.

Video: How to Integrate Google AdSense and Analytics

The functionality went live in October but most AdSense publishers (both US and international) are yet to receive their Analytics invitation from Google. If you can’t afford to wait any longer, here’s a quick tip that should help enable Analytics reports in your AdSense account in less than 24 hours.

Open this Google form, fill in your AdSense Publisher ID and click submit. Check your AdSense dashboard the next day and you’ll see a link asking you to associate your current AdSense account with an Analytics account. Update: This is no longer required as the Analytics feature is now available in all AdSense Accounts by default.

Video: AdSense reports in Google Analytics

If you maintain more than one site, you’ll need to select one as the primary domain and then insert a small piece of tracking code into the <head> of other websites.