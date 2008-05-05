How to Politely Ask Someone to Stop Sending You Junk Email

#etiquettes #spam

email-forwards What do you do when someone known (like a friend, relative or a work colleague) starts to spam your email inbox. They regularly forward you all kind of junk emails but you can’t block their addresses because one out of their 100 email messages may be useful.

Now if you know the person, a possible solution is to send him a polite but firm email asking him to stop sending you all those annoying and forwarded email messages.

If you are feeling a big hesitant to do this on your own, a free service called StopForwarding.us can help.

Stop Forwarding will send an anonymous but polite email to your friend requesting him to refrain from sending junk emails. This mail is sent anonymously so no hard feelings.

Here’s an excerpt: “Avoid sending forwards to friends or relatives that you’ve grown distant with. It can be frustrating for the recipient when the only correspondence you have with someone is via impersonal, unwanted email” - Thanks Geeksugar.

Related: Prevent Span in Gmail With Googlemail.com

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻