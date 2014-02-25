All Gmail Users Have Two Email Addresses

You probably know that you can easily create multiple email aliases in Gmail by adding the plus symbol or dots to your Gmail username but here’s something even more interesting.

When you create a Gmail account, you actually get two email addresses - one is the regular @gmail.com address while the second email address has @googlemail.com in the domain.

That means if your email address in Gmail is something like billgates@gmail.com, all email messages that are sent to billgates@googlemail.com will also be delivered to your own Gmail account. That’s two for the price of one.

Like the Gmail plus trick, you can take advantage of these two domains so that less spam reaches your Gmail mailbox. For instance, gGive the @googlemail.com address to your close contacts (put that in the visiting card) while keep the @gmail.com address for public (put it on your blog). Then set a Gmail filter such that all email messages with @googlemail.com in the header go a special folder so you will never miss important email from close friends.

And if you multiple Twitter accounts, associate one with your main @gmail.com address and the other with your new @googlemail.com address.