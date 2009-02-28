Does Google Read Email Attachments in Gmail for Ads ?

#gmail #google adsense

google gmailGoogle spiders read your email text to determine relevant AdSense ads that are displayed next to the content of your Gmail messages.

But do these spiders read email attachments as well for serving targeted ads in Gmail ?

I recently had an email exchange with a Dell Support person and he sent me an invoice for some Dell Desktop as a PDF attachment. When I opened this email message, Gmail showed ads for the Tamil version of AOL and they were written in Tamil language.

google-ads-tamil

I scanned that email conversation again and everything was written in English. In fact there were no words or phrases in the email message that could possibly trigger an AdSense ad in Tamil language.

Then I opened the PDF attachment and it contained the address of Dell Office which is based somewhere in Tamil Nadu.

Maybe this particular line in the email attachment triggered the above ad in Gmail.

gmail-attachment-ads

There are no privacy concerns here because no human beings are reading your Gmail email but it would still be nice to know if email attachments are taken into account by Google when determining AdSense ads.

Related: Google AdSense Sandbox and Preview Tool

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻