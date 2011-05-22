The 'Donate a Word' Campaign for Google Chrome

#words

Can the spell checker of your web browser help provide education to children who need it? If the team behind “Donate a Word” program has its way, the answer could well be a big yes.

Play ;

Donate a World is an idea floated by Lisa Zeitlhuber and Katharina Schmitt of the Miami Ad School where you can donate ‘misspelled’ words to the UNICEF education program.

Every time you make a typo while writing inside your browser, the contextual menu will remind you of children who don’t know how to read and write. If you wish, you can donate that misspelled word to the UNICEF program and thus contribute to the good cause. The donation is dependent on the number of characters in that word.

Donate a Word is only a concept at this stage but an interesting one for sure. Also see:

1. Fight Hunger with Free Rice 2. Adopting Lost Words

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻