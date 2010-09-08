Help Reduce Hunger with an Online Game

Imagine this. You are playing an online game on your computer and this in turn is helping you feed hungry people in some of the world’s poorest countries. The more time you spend playing the game, the more food gets donated to the poor people.

This may sound like an online hoax but it’s not.

Free Rice is an interesting online game that not only helps you improve your vocabulary but also gives you an opportunity to feed someone hungry with a bowl of rice.

How? As a player, you have to answer vocabulary related questions on the site and for every correct answer that you choose; the site advertisers will donate ten grains of rice to the United Nations’ World Food Program. The more you play, the more rice you are able to collect for the program.

The Free Rice project has been around for the past three years and in this time, they have raised enough rice to feed more than 4 million people. The site is incredibly popular attracting more than 40,000 players every single day.

This is also an opportunity for you to help the flood victims of Pakistan. Al Jazeera says that all rice earned by players from September 7 onwards will be distributed to the flood victims.

Commendable initiative!