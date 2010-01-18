Create Printer Friendly Blog Pages with Simple CSS

#code #css #print

eco printer friendly blog

Jay White writes - “Have you found a good way to allow readers to print individual post content without all of the sidebars, ads and headings messing up the print format?”

Extra stuff like logos, forms, navigation links, advertising, blogrolls, flash widgets, etc may look good when your blog page is viewed inside the web browser but these elements are almost useless for people who want to print out web pages on paper.

How to Create Printer Friendly Web Pages with a Print Style Sheet

With little effort, you can turn your blog into a printer friendly and environment friendly website (since readers will consume less ink and paper when printing your articles).

Step 1: Create a new CSS File (let’s call it print.css) and add the following lines:

// Black Text on White Background
body {
  font-family: arial,helvetica,sans;
  font-size: 13px;
  background:fff;
  color:000;
}

// Do no underline links
a, a:visited,a:link {
  color:#000;
  text-decoration:none
}

.noprint {
  display:none
}

Step 2: Open the HTML source of your main blog template and enclose everything other than the content (like the sidebars, ad blocks, header logo, footers, etc) inside the following <span> tag

<span class="noprint"> ..... </span>

You are instructing the browser not to print anything that appears inside the above tag.

Step 3: Add the following line inside the <HEAD> tag of your blog template

<link rel="stylesheet" media="handheld,print" href="print.css" />

That’s it. To see how this works, choose File->Print Preview from your browser’s menu or press Ctrl + P.

This technique is not just effective for printed version of your web pages but even for PDFs - if someone prints your blog as a PDF document, they’ll see a clean version of the article without the extra bells-n-whistles. See - “Print to PDF Button for Blogs

Previous: How to Enable Printer Friendly Blog Pages

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻