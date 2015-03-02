How to Create YouTube Playlists without Logging In

#youtube

How do you share a collection of YouTube videos in an email newsletter or on the social media. The best option is that you create a new YouTube playlist, add all the videos and then share the link (URL) of the playlist. The privacy of the YouTube playlist can be set to Unlisted if you would like to hide your video list from search engines.

It is easy to build playlists in YouTube but they are always connected to your YouTube channel or Google Account - you cannot create a playlist on YouTube anonymously without logging in to your account.

There’s however a simple URL hack that will let you create “virtual” playlists on YouTube - they are like regular playlists except that they are not connected to any Google account and you can still add or remove videos on the fly.

Create YouTube Playlists

Create YouTube Playlists on the fly

All YouTube videos have a unique video ID and you can create a concatenated list of these video IDs, separated by commas, to create a new YouTube playlist from the corresponding videos.

For instance, here are 5 YouTube videos (video IDs are in red) that I would like to add to a playlist but one that is not associated with my YouTube channel:

1. www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjRTSkBHnyo 2. www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhU5y7huAY8 3. www.youtube.com/watch?v=9T_EqwQnZY0 4. www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQKvro1Wz-E 5. www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXLYIw-IU8I

All I have to do is take the video IDs and put them in the URL below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch_videos?video_ids=**ID1,ID2,ID3,ID4...**

So the new YouTube playlist will be located at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch_videos?video_ids=sjRTSkBHnyo,fhU5y7huAY8…

This is like any other playlist on YouTube - anyone can share it, embed it or even copy the playlist to their own Google Account.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻