Create your own Facebook Book

If you have been active on Facebook for some time, you’ll love Social Memories.

This app analyzes your entire Facebook activity since June 2009 – your status updates, photo albums, events you’ve attended, places you checked-in, friends who you frequently interact with, etc. - and turns all this data all into an elegant printed book.

Every page of this book is made of beautiful infographics offering new insights into your Facebook activities like when are you most active on Facebook, where do most of your friends live, your most popular Facebook pictures, etc. The way this data is presented in the book makes it all the more interesting.

The Facebook book would cost you around $32 (with international shipping) but you don’t necessarily have to buy one to get all these interesting insights.

The Facebook App will create a Flash version of the book that you can view in the browser itself though the resolution is not good enough for printing. You can also save selected pages of the book as photos in your Facebook profile. Impressive! Thanks Ilya Vedrashko.

