Turn your Facebook Profile into a Virtual Museum

Intel’s Museum of Me is a brilliant online app that turns your Facebook profile into a virtual museum with the click of a button.

Simply authorize the Museum of Me app to access your Facebook profile and it will pull your photographs, pictures of friends you frequently interact with, your location and other data that you may have shared on Facebook and turns everything into an impressive animated movie.

This is much like taking a walking tour of a virtual museum where all the rooms and galleries display exhibits that are you own.

There’s no option to export your museum as a video though you may use a screencasting tool like Camtasia or Fraps to record the output as I have done for the following video.

If you have a Facebook profile, this is something you should not miss.