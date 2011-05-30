Online App Turns your Pictures into Text Portraits

Textify is an impressive web based app that instantly turns a photograph into a beautiful text portrait. Simply drag an image from the desktop onto your browser and watch as the individual pixels of the image are converted into text characters.

The app, though simple, offers you a good deal of control over your text portraits. You can choose to have text from different font families, you can increase the character density to make your ‘text images’ appear more sharp or change the font-weight for getting that water-color like effect.

The best part about the app is that it uses regular HTML to render your image as a text. If you would like to grab this HTML code, disable the “Draw on Canvas” option, apply and then hit “View Source” to get the full underlying HTML that you can copy-paste into your own website.

This kind of art, though computer-generated, will still look good on one of your walls. Here are some other online and offline options for converting your photographs into text. Thank you Maria Popova for the tip.