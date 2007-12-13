Add Related Flickr Photos to Your Blog Posts Automatically

#wordpress #yahoo

yahoo wordpress plugin Yahoo! has come up with a new WordPress plugin to help lazy blog writers enrich their blog posts with Flickr photos, news headlines, stock symbols and more.

And it’s from the same team that developed the very useful “Share This” plugin for WordPress.

As you write the blog post, this Yahoo! plugin for WordPress will understand the context and recommended related content on the web from sites like Flickr, Yahoo! Finance, Yahoo! News and more.

You then decide which links and photos to add to your blog posts and how. Either put them as a popup that displays only when readers hover their cursor over the term or you can present the recommended content as a badge or image embedded in your post.

The badges can be repositioned anywhere in your blog post.

The plugin is very Yahoo! centric at the moment but could still be useful for some bloggers.

Yahoo! Shortcuts | Download Yahoo! Plugin | Thanks John.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻