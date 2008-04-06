Link to Other Authority Websites from Your Website

Jennifer Slegg - If you are blogging about Chevy trucks, you should link to Chevrolet’s official site, which definitely falls under the category of an authority outgoing link. But you might also want to link to your local Chevy dealership which could be considered non-authority. I try to link to authority websites as well as some non-authority, but just do a check to make sure that non-authority site isn’t also lurking in a bad neighborhood! (Not sure what makes a link or site be in a bad neighborhood? Read Revisiting your linking strategies for a health check). There are also SEO benefits to linking out to authority sites, so definitely include them in your links. Link.