Google Zero Tolerance Policy Against Adsense Click Fraud

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-09-15
G

Forbes - Some critics have also accused Google of unfairly banning innocent publishers accused of click fraud. Does that happen?

Google - We do take it very seriously. We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to click fraud from publishers.

But when it comes to accounts that have been wrongly terminated or sabotaged, we’re always monitoring that too, and it generally comes to a very low number. We never hear back from the vast majority of publishers terminated. When publishers say they weren’t engaged in click fraud, we have an appeals process. Link.

Published in: Google AdSense

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch