Get Your Blog Listed In USA Today Website For Free

You can get your blog (and RSS feed) listed in USATODAY.com for a month without paying any of the advertising charges.

Other than a free directly listing, your blog also be mentioned within articles on USA Today.com if the theme of your blog is contextually relevant to the story.

Here’s how to get your blog on USA Today:

1. Goto bloggerandpodcaster.com and register a free account with your email address.

2. The next screen will have various advertising options. Choose #4 that says “Custom Partner Program” and type coupon code “BP” (without quotes).

3. You can then fill other details in following screens like your Blog URL, RSS Feed, Category, etc.

Though you will not be charged for the entry, you will still have to share your credit card information for the transaction to complete.

Important Update: There’s probably a serious issue with this offer. When you give your credit card details, you are not charged the first month but will be billed automatically in the coming months if you do not cancel the subscription.

Several users have reported that they have not received any confirmation emails from Blogger and Podcaster magazine after signing up. So there’s no way to cancel.

Please stay away from the offer. I have written to the customer care at Blogger and Podcaster about canceling my credit card subscription but they haven’t responded.