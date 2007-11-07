Get Your Blog Listed In USA Today Website For Free

#advertising

You can get your blog (and RSS feed) listed in USATODAY.com for a month without paying any of the advertising charges.

Other than a free directly listing, your blog also be mentioned within articles on USA Today.com if the theme of your blog is contextually relevant to the story.

free blog advertising

Here’s how to get your blog on USA Today:

1. Goto bloggerandpodcaster.com and register a free account with your email address.

2. The next screen will have various advertising options. Choose #4 that says “Custom Partner Program” and type coupon code “BP” (without quotes).

3. You can then fill other details in following screens like your Blog URL, RSS Feed, Category, etc.

Though you will not be charged for the entry, you will still have to share your credit card information for the transaction to complete.

Important Update: There’s probably a serious issue with this offer. When you give your credit card details, you are not charged the first month but will be billed automatically in the coming months if you do not cancel the subscription.

Several users have reported that they have not received any confirmation emails from Blogger and Podcaster magazine after signing up. So there’s no way to cancel.

Please stay away from the offer. I have written to the customer care at Blogger and Podcaster about canceling my credit card subscription but they haven’t responded.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻