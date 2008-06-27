New: Export Your Blogger Blogs or Merge Multiple Blogs into One

Q1: Do you have two or more blogs on Blogger and need to merge them into a single blog ?

Q2: Are you looking for a more simple option to backup all your blogger blogs including comments ?

Q3: Do you need to migrate your blog from Blogger to WordPress or another blogging platform ?

Q4: Do you want to move certain stories from your current blog into a new blog ?

If the answer to any of these question is yes, here’s something for you.

Blogger has added an Import / Export feature in Blogger that lets you backup your blogger blogs to the local hard drive as an XML file.

The XML file will have all the articles that you have written plus the reader comments. Now WordPress too has an Import Blogger feature but it ignores the comments so this latest Blogger feature will prove very useful.

To export your blogger blog, go to http://draft.blogger.com, login with your Google Account and use the Export link from the Settings | Basic tab. This would just save your blog to a text file, the blog would still remain on Blogger as it is. Full instructions here.

If you chose to import this XML file into a new (or existing) Blogger blog, the new posts remain unpublished by default though you can also republish them as soon as Blogger is done importing the file.

Related: Making That Shift from Blogger to WordPress