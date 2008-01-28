Download and Backup all your Blogger Blogs

Unlike WordPress, there’s no export feature in Blogger that can help you download or backup your blog entries and comments left by readers.

[ Update ] You no longer need a third-party utility as Google has added the one-click backup option in Blogger that will create an offline copy of all blog posts and comments. You can also use Google Takeout to export your content from Blogger.

There are however some third-party options and the best among them all is Blogger Backup. This Windows utility that saves your entire Blogger posts to the disk and can easily restore them in case you accidentally delete your blog or some of the posts.

You login with your Blogger / Google account and select one of the blogs that you want to archive locally. You can either save all your blog posts to one file or let the software create new file per blog entry. It can also backup reader comments.

If you ever want to recover blog posts that are in the local backup folder but deleted from the actual blog, just hit the “Restore Posts” button, select the entries and they’ll be back online in almost no time.

Blogger Backup follows the incremental backup style so if you run the software again after a week, only blog posts and comments published during this seven day period will be downloaded locally, not the entire blog.

Though we covered Blogger Backup some time back, that version did not play very well with the new Blogger but this new release fixes all the previous problems and is extremely fast. Highly recommended.