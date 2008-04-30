Always Highlight Your Most Popular Blog Posts Prominently

From PBS: One feature that is common on major news sites is a list of “Most Popular Stories” or “Most Emailed Stories.” Having that list in a prominent place on my site — on all pages — would bring more traffic (and inbound links) to MediaShift’s best content, and serve as an entree into the site for people who just came to read one post.

“Many readers bounce [leave the site] after reading only one post,” Wall said. “If you make it easy for them to find some of your best work then they may stick around and read more. Some will subscribe to your blog feed if they find your content compelling enough.” Link.