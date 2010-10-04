Save your Twitter Links Forever

What is the first thing that you do when you find something interesting or useful on the web? If you are like most other active Twitter users, you’ll probably compose a tweet and share the link with your Twitter friends.

You have been following this routine for a while and may have shared hundreds of interesting sites, videos, photos, etc. through your tweets in this time. There’s however a problem here. Tweets have a very small shelf life and it is extremely cumbersome, if not impossible, to locate tweets that are more than a few days old.

However, if you don’t want all your hard work to disappear just because of limitations in the Twitter platform, I highly recommend that you give packrati.us a try.

Packrati.us is a brilliant service that constantly monitors your tweets in the background and as soon as post a tweet containing a URL, the service will automatically save the corresponding page to your delicious bookmarks.

This opens the door for more possibilities. For instance, delicious provides an RSS feed of bookmarks – I can import the Twitter bookmarks feed into Google Reader and thus I instantly have a searchable archive of all my Twitter sharing activity without even having to check delicious ever again.

Another possibility is that I turn the delicious bookmarks page into an email newsletter so that friends, who are not on Twitter, can also enjoy the content that I share on Twitter.

