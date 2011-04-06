How to Ask for Feedback Anonymously

#fun #polls #useful

Honest and constructive feedback coming from your peers and friends is often the best way to determine your weak points and improve on them. The problem is that very few people would be willing to give you direct feedback and even if they did, they are less likely to say anything critical.

anonymous feedback

Enter WhatIsWrongWith.me, a fun online tool that will help you ask for feedback from anyone on the web anonymously. You get a personalized page – see example – and anyone can type in that text box to send you a message while staying anonymous.

The person giving the feedback doesn’t have to register anywhere and even their IP addresses won’t be revealed to the person asking for feedback. Also, the feedback that you receive is private to you though the web form does say the number of anonymous comments that you may have received till date.

If you are looking for more serious web tools to gather anonymous feedback from colleagues at your workplace, Rypple and BetterMe are two services worth checking out.

With Betterme, you can send an email to your group requesting feedback and they can all respond anonymously. Rypple is more suitable when you are working with a closed team and need their private and anonymous feedback about you and your work.

Related: How to Send Emails Anonymously

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻