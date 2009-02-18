AdSense for Domains Available for International Publishers

#exclusive #google adsense #parked domains

Adsense domainsIf you own some “unused” web domains that still get some traffic because that domain is listed in an online web directory or printed on your old business card, here’s an opportunity to monetize those visitors without having to show them messages like “Domain under construction” or 404 errors.

Google has just extended the “AdSense for Domains” program to International AdSense publishers and the program now supports non-English languages as well.

adsense domains setup

The program initially launched in December but was available only to publishers located in North America with English-language accounts.

To get started, login to your Google AdSense account and click the “AdSense for Domains” link under the AdSense Reports tab. Here are detailed instructions on how to set up your vacant domain for AdSense ads. It requires you create a new CNAME record which have a value pub-123.afd.ghs.google.com. where pub-123 is your AdSense publisher ID.

The AdSense for Domains program will also appeal to users who have purchased web domains only for the purpose of Google Apps and have no plans of creating / hosting a public website. In that case you may have Gmail, Google Calendar, etc. in sub-domains (mail.xxx.com or calendar.xxx.com) while you may use the main domain (www.xxx.com) for AdSense ads.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻