How Many Google AdSense Ads are Allowed Per Page?

#google adsense

Google AdSense publishers can place up to:

a. A Maximum of three AdSense for content units (text, image or rich media) on one webpage.

b. A maximum of three AdSense link units (horizontal or vertical)

c. A maximum of two Google Search Boxes on one web page (it can be Google custom search as well but make sure the Google logo is visible).

d. One Video AdSense unit (this has been discontinued)

Google AdSense program does not permit AdSense ad code to be placed in email messages or newsletters. Nor are you allowed to add AdSense ads in software application, browser tools, extensions, etc.

The Google AdSense code may be implemented only on web-based pages.

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

