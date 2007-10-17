Internet Censorship - Will India Become Another China

#censorship #china #government

internet filter india When it comes to filtering content on the web, China tops the chart (see Internet World Maps) - the country has extensive filters in place to automatically block content that contains “offensive” keywords like “Tibet”, “Democracy” and more.

The Chinese government has also imposed tight rules for the Internet service providers in the country to ensure that ISPs monitor data exchanged by their customers and block sensitive stuff before it even reaches the government routers.

Wondering how life would be for the average Internet user in China ? Well, if the recent recommendations of our “ill-informed” politicians are approved, India could become another China.

The parliamentary standing committee seeks to raise the liability of internet service providers in the country holding them responsible for all blogs, emails, Orkut scraps, web searches, IM messages and other internet activity performed by their customers (or subscribers).

If that ever happens and the bill gets approved, it is safe to assume that Indian ISPs will blindly follow the footsteps of their Chinese counterparts and actively block stuff that they consider even 0.01% illegal - after all, they would want to stay out of the legal loop.

And yes, the ignorant ISPs in India have done a similar mistake before when they banned access to blogger in India though the government had issued a circular for blocking just a dozen blogs.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻