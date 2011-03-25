The Various Options for Buying a Kindle in India

The other day I got a call from someone who wanted advice on how he could buy an Amazon Kindle for their office in India.
The question was a bit surprising considering how easy the process of ordering a Kindle from India is (see video). You visit the Kindle page on Amazon.com, change the country to India, enter your credit card details and the device should reach your doorstep in 2-3 days. In fact, Kindle is the only gadget on the Amazon.com website that you can get directly shipped to any postal address in India.
Well the problem was something else. That person worked for a Government office, they wanted to buy a Kindle for ‘official’ use but at the same time, they weren’t authorized to make purchases through credit cards. Thus it was impossible for him to buy the Kindle from Amazon.com as the site only accepts international credit cards.
Websites that ship Amazon Kindle to India
If you are in a similar situation as him or if you would like to learn about the other non-Amazon websites that also sell the Kindle, here’s a comparison chart for you (prices are in Indian Rupees and they include shipping, import duty and all other taxes):
Vendor
Kindle **Wi-Fi 6”**
Kindle Wi-Fi + 3G
Payment Options
Status
India Plaza
8950
11850
Credit and Debit Cards, Net Banking, Cheque, DD, Money Order
Available
Indiatimes
9614
12595
Credit and Debit Cards, Net Banking, Cheque, DD, Money Order
Out of stock
Shop Your World
9367
12232
Credit and Debit Cards
Available
Amazon.com
9234
12120
Credit and Debit Cards
Available
20 North
9508
12807
Credit Cards and PayPal
Out of stock
eBay India
9099
12121
Credit cards, Debit cards, Online Bank Transfer
Available
Indian shopping sites like India Plaza and Indiatimes offer you an option to buy the Kindle in India using debit cards, through online banking or you can use the good old money order, cheque or demand-draft – payment modes that are still popular in areas when Internet banking has not picked up yet.
At the time of writing this, the Indiatimes store had run out of their Kindle stock while India Plaza offered the best deal though the shipping cycle was a bit longer at 10 days. 20 North is another option as it accepts payment through PayPal (will that work?) but they too are out of stock at the moment.
Finally you have the global eBay website where you may again find some good deals on the various Kindle 3 models and payment can be made via credit cards or through online bank transfer. The Kindles listed on eBay are often sold by sellers who are based in the U.S. and shipping they say usually happens 10 business days of receiving cleared payment. The wait could therefore be much longer.
If you compare the price of Kindle across the various online stores, India Plaza might look a bit cheaper than Amazon.com but please note that Amazon charges a certain deposit against possible import duties and they often refund a portion of it after the item has been shipped and delivered.
Also, Amazon.com takes only 2-3 days to deliver so it is still the best bet provided you have an Amazon.com gift voucher or an international credit card to make the payment.
How to Buy a Kindle for India from Amazon.com
