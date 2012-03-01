Can the iPad 3 Screen be used in Daylight?

#ipad

Apple launched a new iPad model last week that, among other things, has a retina display, a faster processor and a better camera. Now here are some still image frames grabbed from the video ad that Apple released soon after the iPad 3 announcement.

Image 1: An old man drawing something on his iPad.

Lake Artist

Image 2: This man is shooting a video of his family playing on the beach.

Beach Video

Image 3: A lady is buying fruits while looking at the iPad.

Fruit Seller

Image 4: The family is celebrating their kid’s birthday in the garden.

Birthday Party

There’s one things that’s common in all the above images. You can see people using their iPad outside in daylight even while they are on the beach.

The screen of the original iPad and that of iPad 2 is very reflective and barely visible when you are using the tablet in the open but if this video ad is any indication, those Kindle “Pool” ads would soon be irrelevant.

We’ll have to wait until March 16th when “real” users get their hands on the new iPad.

The New iPad - Video Ad

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻