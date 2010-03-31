How to Clean an Apple iPad

#cleaning #ipad

Was reading the iPad manual and came across this page that suggests how you should clean your iPad.

Cleaning iPad

To clean iPad, unplug all cables and turn off iPad (press and hold the Sleep/ Wake button, and then slide the onscreen slider). Then use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth.

Avoid getting moisture in openings. Don’t use window cleaners, household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, alcohol, ammonia, or abrasives to clean iPad.

iPad has an oleophobic coating on the screen; simply wipe the iPad screen with a soft, lint-free cloth to remove oil left by your hands. The ability of this coating to repel oil will diminish over time with normal usage, and rubbing the screen with an abrasive material will further diminish its effect and may scratch your screen.

