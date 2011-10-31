How to Connect iPad to your TV

#ipad #tv

You can connect your Apple iPad to a TV or that projector and watch YouTube videos, photos, or listen to movies on the large screen with everyone else in the living room.

Connect iPad to TV Use the Apple Digital Adapter and an HDMI cable to connect the iPad to TV

To connect an iPad to your TV or a projector, use the Apple Digital AV Adapter with an HDMI cable to connect the iPad over an HDMI port (it handles both audio and video). The AV adapter has a second 30-pin connector that lets you charge the iPad while it’s connected to the TV over HDMI.

Also see: How to Record Software Demos on the iPad

When the cable is connected to a TV or projector, open the YouTube app and play a video. Or you can open one of the built-in apps - like Photos or Videos - and the screen will project automatically on the external video display.

Use TV Out settings to set up how iPad plays videos on your TV. Set the TV signal to NTSC or PAL: Choose Video > TV Signal and select NTSC or PAL. If you’re in the Americas, NTSC is probably the correct choice. Elsewhere, try PAL.

