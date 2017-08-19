Color Codes for Google Spreadsheets

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Sheets

This Google Script converts the currently active Google Spreadsheet into a square grid of randomly colored boxes using hexadecimal numbers. Credit 五味田和則

The random colors are generated using a JavaScript method - Math.ceil(Math.random() * 0xFFFFFF).toString(16)`. Also, since the value of the cell is the same as the color code, you can copy a cell to copy its color code.

function colorCodes() {
  var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
  for(var i=1;i <= 100; i++) {
  sheet.setRowHeight(i,20);
  sheet.setColumnWidth(i,20);
    for(var j=1;j <= 100; j++) {
    var colorcode = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 0xFFFFFF).toString(16);
    sheet.getRange(i,j).setBackground("#" + colorcode).setValue(color);
   }
  }
}
