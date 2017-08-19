Color Codes for Google Spreadsheets

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Sheets
This Google Script converts the currently active Google Spreadsheet into a square grid of randomly colored boxes using hexadecimal numbers. Credit 五味田和則
The random colors are generated using a JavaScript method -
Math.ceil(Math.random() * 0xFFFFFF).toString(16)`. Also, since the value of the cell is the same as the color code, you can copy a cell to copy its color code.
function colorCodes() {
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
for(var i=1;i <= 100; i++) {
sheet.setRowHeight(i,20);
sheet.setColumnWidth(i,20);
for(var j=1;j <= 100; j++) {
var colorcode = Math.ceil(Math.random() * 0xFFFFFF).toString(16);
sheet.getRange(i,j).setBackground("#" + colorcode).setValue(color);
}
}
}