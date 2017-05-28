How to Learn Google Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script
The best resource for learning Google Script is the official documentation available at developers.google.com. Here are other video tutorials and online learning resources where you can get up to speed using Google Apps Script that will let you programmatically access various Google Apps and services include Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar, Google Forms, Google Docs and more.
- Most Useful Google Scripts by +Amit Agarwal
- Google Scripts for Google Apps - a collection on Google+
- Google Script Projects Case Studies on google.com
- Google Apps Script - Code Samples
- scoop.it/t/gas by Martin Hawksey
- GAS for Developers - Video training by Bruce McPherson.
- O’Reilly - Apps Script - by James Ferreira
- Apps Script Webinars - YouTube - by +Eric Koleda
- StackOverflow Q&A - Got a question? Ask here.
- lynda.com - Scott Simpson (Up and Running with Google Scripts)
- Tutorial - Written Google Docs Addons
- Known Issues & Bugs - Report a bug here.