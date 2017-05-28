How to Learn Google Apps Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-05-28
Published in: Google Apps Script

The best resource for learning Google Script is the official documentation available at developers.google.com. Here are other video tutorials and online learning resources where you can get up to speed using Google Apps Script that will let you programmatically access various Google Apps and services include Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar, Google Forms, Google Docs and more.

Also see: How to Learn Programming Online

  1. Most Useful Google Scripts by +Amit Agarwal
  2. Google Scripts for Google Apps - a collection on Google+
  3. Google Script Projects Case Studies on google.com
  4. Google Apps Script - Code Samples
  5. scoop.it/t/gas by Martin Hawksey
  6. GAS for Developers - Video training by Bruce McPherson.
  7. O’Reilly - Apps Script - by James Ferreira
  8. Apps Script Webinars - YouTube - by +Eric Koleda
  9. StackOverflow Q&A - Got a question? Ask here.
  10. lynda.com - Scott Simpson (Up and Running with Google Scripts)
  11. Tutorial - Written Google Docs Addons
  12. Known Issues & Bugs - Report a bug here.
