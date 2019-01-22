Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Blogging
How to Write a Successful Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
WordPress
Jan 22, 2019
H
How Does WordPress Make Money?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Jan 04, 2014
H
How to Backup Your Blogger Blog and Templates
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
blogger
WordPress
Dec 11, 2012
H
Link to the Original Articles in your RSS Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
RSS
SEO
Jul 01, 2011
L
Publish your Blog to Amazon Kindle & Earn Revenue
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Mar 16, 2011
P
Advice for Group Blogs - Hire an Editor
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
inspiration
open
Sep 07, 2009
A
Lifehacker, Gizmodo Blogs Now Available Under Creative Commons
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
lifehacker
Mar 20, 2009
L
The Issue with Language Translation Plugins
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
Language Translation
problem
Mar 05, 2009
T
Get Statistics for your Tumblr Blog - What Do You Publish & How Often
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tumblr
web stats
Feb 18, 2009
G
Indibloggies - the Indian Blog Awards
By
Amit Agarwal
Feb 17, 2009
I
This Printed Newspaper Is Made of Blogs Only
By
Amit Agarwal
In
newspaper
Print
Feb 11, 2009
T
Pictures & Presentations from the Blog Conference
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blog school
Jan 27, 2009
P
Some Interesting Styles of Blogging
By
Amit Agarwal
In
lists
Jan 07, 2009
S
The Most Hard Working Tech Bloggers in the World
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
lists
Jan 02, 2009
T
Send Screenshot Images Directly to WordPress Blogs – Firefox Only
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
Mozilla Firefox
screenshots
upload
WordPress
Nov 25, 2008
S
Building a Better Blog: Google Offers Some Blogging Advice
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Nov 20, 2008
B
Get Quick Feedback on your Blogger based Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
ratings
Nov 06, 2008
G
Publish the Same Blog Post to Multiple Blogging Sites at Once
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
lists
publishing
Oct 14, 2008
P
Dealing with Content Theft on Blogger vs WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
plagiarism
WordPress
Oct 09, 2008
D
Implement AdSense Revenue Sharing on a Multi-Author Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
programming
Software Hacks
Oct 07, 2008
I
Clean that FeedBurner Subscriber Count Badge on your Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
feedburner
Aug 18, 2008
C
Setting up FeedBurner Feeds with your own Domain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
RSS
Aug 05, 2008
S
Google AdSense Ads in RSS Feeds - First Impressions & Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
advertising
exclusive
feedburner
Google
Google AdSense
RSS
Aug 01, 2008
G
Draft Suggests That Government Promote Blogging in Indian Schools
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 31, 2008
D
New Blog Readership Numbers from PEW Internet Study
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Data Visualization
research
Jul 23, 2008
N
Errors in WordPress RSS Feeds Related to iPhone App
By
Amit Agarwal
In
RSS
WordPress
Jul 23, 2008
E
Google Docs - The Perfect Tool To Live Blog any Event
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Jul 09, 2008
G
Use Google Docs for Live Blogging an Event
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Jul 05, 2008
U
Bloggers Write Text Backwards to Bypass Web Filters in China
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
china
Jul 04, 2008
B
New: Export Your Blogger Blogs or Merge Multiple Blogs into One
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
WordPress
Jun 27, 2008
N
The Richest Bloggers in the World
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 22, 2008
T
Show Count of your Twitter Followers; Like The FeedBurner Badge
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Jun 13, 2008
S
The Most Popular WordPress Plug-In is Abandoned by its Author
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
WordPress
Jun 09, 2008
T
Notify Twitter About New Blog Posts From Windows Live Writer Itself
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
windows live writer
Jun 09, 2008
N
Contextual AdSense Ads for RSS Feeds - See Sample Code
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
Google AdSense
open
RSS
May 30, 2008
C
Google Gears and WordPress 2.6 Is Not About Offline Blogging
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google gears
news
WordPress
May 29, 2008
G
The Six-Figure Professional Bloggers of Australia on TV
By
Amit Agarwal
In
problogger
May 28, 2008
T
Find the Subscriber Count of a FeedBurner RSS Feed on a Given Day
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
RSS
Software Hacks
May 17, 2008
F
Site Traffic Comparison of Engadget vs Gizmodo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
May 14, 2008
S
How to Check If Your Website Is Blocked In China or Not
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
china
Tools
May 12, 2008
H
Who Owns Content Published through RSS Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
RSS
May 12, 2008
W
Blogs Surpass Newspapers & Magazines in Popularity on Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Charts
google trends
May 09, 2008
B
The New Definition of a Blog is Better Listing on Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
open
May 09, 2008
T
What is Siloing - Linking Only to Related Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
open
SEO
May 07, 2008
W
When Should You Defer Publishing Blog Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
May 07, 2008
W
Will Cross Linking Blog Posts Harm your Google Search Rankings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
May 05, 2008
W
China Blocks Access to Websites & Blogs for Olympic Games
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
May 04, 2008
C
The Perfect Resolution / DPI Settings of Screenshot Images When Writing a Book
By
Amit Agarwal
In
book
May 01, 2008
T
Which Fonts Should You Use for Writing a Book
By
Amit Agarwal
In
book
May 01, 2008
W
Always Highlight Your Most Popular Blog Posts Prominently
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Apr 30, 2008
A
Computer Associates Firewall Is Blocking This Site; Workarounds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
firewall
Software Hacks
Apr 22, 2008
C
Google AdSense and Blogging Brought me a Car
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Apr 15, 2008
G
Visualize The Blogging World In Real Time With Twingly Screensaver
By
Amit Agarwal
In
screensaver
Apr 08, 2008
V
Marieke Hardy - Popular Blogger in Australia / New Zealand
By
Amit Agarwal
In
most-popular-blogger
Apr 08, 2008
M
Find If Someone Hacked Your WordPress Blog & Changed The Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hacked
security
Tools
WordPress
Apr 08, 2008
F
Slashdot and Ars Technica - Most Overrated Blogs According to Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
lists
Apr 07, 2008
S
Link to Other Authority Websites from Your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Apr 06, 2008
L
How Much Do Bloggers Earn From Blogging ?
By
Amit Agarwal
Apr 05, 2008
H
David Pogue on Online Etiquettes, Comment Moderation..
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Apr 02, 2008
D
Challenges When Taking a Personal Blog to the Next Level
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Mar 30, 2008
C
BBC Questions Ethics among Bloggers
By
Amit Agarwal
Mar 29, 2008
B
Why Your Company Needs a Blog and some Web 2.0 Presence
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Mar 28, 2008
W
Michael Arlington of TechCrunch = Walter Winchell of Silicon Valley
By
Amit Agarwal
In
techcrunch
Mar 28, 2008
M
Does Your Blog Address Contain The Word Blog? Air Force Just Banned You
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
Mar 28, 2008
D
Techmeme = Short Attention Span Theater ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
techmeme
Mar 27, 2008
T
How to Get Links from Bloggers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Mar 25, 2008
H
Difference Between CNET Network and TechCrunch Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
cnet
techcrunch
Mar 20, 2008
D
New York Times Blogging Guide - The Unwritten Rules for Blogs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Mar 20, 2008
N
Will TechCrunch Acquire or Merge with ReadWriteWeb ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
techcrunch
Mar 20, 2008
W
New Blog Aggregator from AT&T That Can Read Stories For You
By
Amit Agarwal
In
techmeme
Mar 19, 2008
N
Advertising Program for Tech Blogs from IDG - AdSense Alternative
By
Amit Agarwal
In
advertising
Google AdSense
Mar 14, 2008
A
Get Updates for Articles Written by your Favorite Bloggers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
RSS
yahoo pipes
Feb 28, 2008
G
What CPM Rates Should Bloggers Demand from Advertisers ?
By
Amit Agarwal
Feb 27, 2008
W
How AdSense Click Fraud Happens in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
scam
Feb 27, 2008
H
Add Google Talk Badge To Your Blog and Chat with Readers Live
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blog add-ons
chat
google talk
gtalk
Feb 26, 2008
A
John Chow - A Million Dollar Blogger at JohnChow.com
By
Amit Agarwal
In
money
Feb 25, 2008
J
Should You Place Google AdSense Ads Above The Fold
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
inspiration
Feb 25, 2008
S
Add a BlogRoll in Blogger and Pass PageRank Juice to Your Google Reader Subscriptions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blog add-ons
blogger
google pagerank
SEO
Feb 13, 2008
A
m.labnol.org - Read Digital Inspiration on Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
announcements
Feb 07, 2008
M
Difference Between a Web Blogs and Internet Forums
By
Amit Agarwal
Feb 05, 2008
D
Pick the Best AdSense Color Scheme for Maximum Ad Clicks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Feb 01, 2008
P
Move FeedBurner RSS Feeds From One Account to Another
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
feeds
RSS
Jan 29, 2008
M
Download and Backup all your Blogger Blogs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
blogger
Jan 28, 2008
D
WordPress Increases File Storage Space to 3 GB for Free Users
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
file hosting
upload
WordPress
Jan 21, 2008
W
Cousin Sister A Spy ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Jan 19, 2008
C
Techmeme Homepage - Time Lapse Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
techmeme
Jan 06, 2008
T
More Reasons To Choose FeedBlitz Over FeedBurner for Email Newsletters
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedblitz
feedburner
RSS
Dec 29, 2007
M
2007 Year in Review - Site Stats, RSS Subscribers, Blog Revenue ..
By
Amit Agarwal
In
announcements
Dec 27, 2007
2
Earning AdSense Dollars from Blogs
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 26, 2007
E
Add Related Flickr Photos to Your Blog Posts Automatically
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
yahoo
Dec 13, 2007
A
The Difference Between Bloggers in Japan and America
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 07, 2007
T
Did The Change in Google Ad Formats Affect Your AdSense Earnings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Dec 04, 2007
D
Making That Shift from Blogger to WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
The Best of Digital Inspiration
WordPress
Nov 30, 2007
M
Popularity Rankings Based on How Readers Rate Your Blog Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
ratings
RSS
widgets
Nov 29, 2007
P
Tough for Blogs with Low Traffic to Make Money
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 28, 2007
T
Search Blogs for Experts Who Sift Through the Web for You
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Nov 28, 2007
S
Stop Blogging about Topics That Are Already Popular
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 28, 2007
S
Can You Make a Decent Living Off of Google AdSense Ads
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Nov 27, 2007
C
Good Advice for Bloggers from Cory Doctorow of BoingBoing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Nov 27, 2007
G
Your Earnings from Google AdSense Are About To Dip
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Nov 13, 2007
Y
Provide Visitors An Easy Option To Promote Your Blog on the Web
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
sharethis
WordPress
Nov 12, 2007
P
Get Your Blog Listed In USA Today Website For Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
advertising
Nov 07, 2007
G
The Perfect T-Shirt for Wearing in Web and Blogging Conferences
By
Amit Agarwal
In
web 2.0
Nov 06, 2007
T
Blog Brunch in Mumbai for Bloggers
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 06, 2007
B
Amit Varma, Journalist and Blogger at India Uncut
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 01, 2007
A
How to Get More RSS Feed Views
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feeds
Nov 01, 2007
H
Blogs - A Takeover Target for Mainstream Media
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 26, 2007
B
Google Warnings For Adult Blogs Hosted on Blogger
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
Google
porn
Oct 25, 2007
G
Subscribe to Follow-Up Comments Via Email - New in Blogger Blogs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
comments
WordPress
Oct 25, 2007
S
Some Adsense Publishers Can Place Images Near Google Ads
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Oct 24, 2007
S
Can You Cite an Off The Record Conversation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ethics
journalism
Oct 24, 2007
C
Turning Blogs into Printed Books
By
Amit Agarwal
In
books
Print
Oct 23, 2007
T
Never Fool Your Intelligent Blog Readers by Self Linking
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ethics
etiquettes
Oct 20, 2007
N
How Visitors Will Read Your Web Articles
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 16, 2007
H
Surfing the Internet in China
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
china
Oct 16, 2007
S
Counting Google AdSense Clicks with MyBlogLog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Oct 15, 2007
C
Too Much Self-Linking in Blogs Drive Blog Readers Away
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 13, 2007
T
The Blogging Code of Conduct
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 05, 2007
T
Bloggers Must Not Shy Away from Self-Promotion
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 04, 2007
B
Google Zero Tolerance Policy Against Adsense Click Fraud
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Sep 15, 2007
G
Adsense Click Fraud Estimates by Third-Party Auditors
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Sep 14, 2007
A
Error: Blogger Changes Default Language from English to German
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 24, 2007
E
Moving from TypePad to WordPress Without Losing Permalinks
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 22, 2007
M
Tips for Using Google Adsense Referrals Successfully
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 11, 2007
T
Prevent Duplicate Content Posts in WordPress Blogs
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 09, 2007
P
Students Spend As Much Time Watching TV as Using Social Networking Sites
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 07, 2007
S
Does TechMeme Picks Links Only from Approved Sources Like Google News
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 24, 2007
D
SEO Tricks from Matt Cutts at WordPress - No Black Hat SEO
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
WordPress
Jul 23, 2007
S
Don't Lose Your Blogspot Permalink URL When Shifting to WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
WordPress
Jul 13, 2007
D
AdSense on Wordpress.com Blogs at $15 per year per blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
WordPress
Jul 13, 2007
A
Don't Rely on Traffic from Search Engines, Write Premium Content
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Jul 10, 2007
D
What Kind of Money Do Bloggers Make ?
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 26, 2007
W
Podcasting 101 - How to Get Started with Podcasts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
podcasts
Jun 22, 2007
P
Blogs Banned in India - Imagine Mom using Internet proxies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
firewall
government
Apr 10, 2007
B
How to Make Money Out of Blogging
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
Apr 10, 2007
H
Blog Smartly and Let the Cash Pour In
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Apr 05, 2007
B
How to Earn Money from Your Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Apr 03, 2007
H
Monetizing Blogs - The new way to make a living
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
Google AdSense
Apr 03, 2007
M
Next